BJP leader conspired to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hatched the conspiracy to put Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars.

Sanjay Singh, in a press conference on Friday, said the BJP put pressure on Raghav Magunta, son of MP Srinivasulu Reddy to give false statements against the AAP supremo.

Magunta is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case.

Elaborating on the conspiracy against Kejriwal, Singh said, "There is one person, Magunta Reddy, who gave 3 statements, his son Raghav Magunta gave 7 statements. On September 16, when he (Magunta Reddy) was first asked by ED whether he knew Arvind Kejriwal, he told the truth and said that he met Arvind Kejriwal but in the matter of charitable trust land. But after that, his son was arrested and after 5 months of keeping him in jail, his father changed his statement. From February 10 to July 16, seven statements of Raghav Magunta were taken. In six of the seven statements, he does not say anything against Arvind Kejriwal, but in the seventh statement on July 16, he changes his stance and becomes a part of the conspiracy and gives a statement against Arvind Kejriwal. After 5 months of torture, he changed his statement and stood against Arvind Kejriwal".

Singh also pointed out that Sarath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma, also changed his statement on ED's pressure.

"There is a person Sarath Reddy, whose residence was raided on 9th November 2022. When he was asked if he knew Arvind Kejriwal, he denied it. The next day ED arrested Reddy and kept him in jail till April 25. After six months, when he was asked to give a statement otherwise he would rot in jail, he broke down and then gave a statement against Kejriwal".

Singh alleged, "The BJP is responsible for the liquor scam and the senior leadership of the party is involved in this".

Kejriwal is an honest leader and wants to provide the best healthcare and education to the people of Delhi, AAP leader said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case.

ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. The agency claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the excise policy.

