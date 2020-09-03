BJP leader denies having official page after Facebook ban for violating policy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh, on Thursday denied having any official Facebook page after the social media giant banned him for violating policy on content related to violence and hate. Singh, who currently serves as an MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Telangana, also urged the Facebook officials to act against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have come to know that the pages created by my supporters on Facebook have been banned. I welcome the decision but I also ask members of Facebook to look into the hate speeches by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi has used objectionable language against Prime Minister and BJP. I would also write to Facebook to allow me to create an official page under my name because social media is an important platform to reach out to people," said Raja Singh in a video message.

Facebook’s move comes just a day after meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee on information and technology headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in which Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan was questioned extensively over allegations of political collusion and removal of hate content. The committee included members from both BJP and opposition.

"We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform," a PTI report said quoting Facebook spokesperson. The decision was taken place after a extensive process for evaluating potential violators, it added.

Post ban, Singh has been designated under Facebook's dangerous individuals and organisations policy, and he will not be allowed to maintain a presence on the platform going forward. As a part of the process, Singh will not be allowed on Facebook or its photo and video-sharing platform Instagram. The company will remove pages, groups and accounts set up to represent him. However, it will continue to allow wider discussion about him, including praise and support.

The issue has got politically heated up in the past few weeks following news reports which claimed that the India team of Facebook was favourable in its policies towards BJP led Union government. The issue kicked a storm with opposition demanding a joint parliamentary probe in the matter and the ruling party accusing it of arbitrary removal of content.

"Now that BJP's T Raja has been banned by FB, it proves that he was violating @Facebook's policies. That he was not banned TILL DATE, vindicates our allegations that Facebook India is working hand in glove with BJP . All our demands should be accepted!," Rohan Gupta, Congress' social media head posted on Twitter on Thursday.

PTI contributed to the story.

