BJP leader denies having official page after Facebook ban for violating policy

“I have come to know that the pages created by my supporters on Facebook have been banned. I welcome the decision but I also ask members of Facebook to look into the hate speeches by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi has used objectionable language against Prime Minister and BJP. I would also write to Facebook to allow me to create an official page under my name because social media is an important platform to reach out to people," said Raja Singh in a video message.