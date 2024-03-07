BJP leader Pramod Yadav was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!
Catch all the Politics News
and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024
here. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.