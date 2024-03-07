Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP leader Pramod Yadav shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur
BREAKING NEWS

BJP leader Pramod Yadav shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Livemint

BJP leader Pramod Yadav killed by unidentified assailants in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police awaiting more details in ongoing investigation.

Breaking news

BJP leader Pramod Yadav was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

