BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain suffered cardiac arrest and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, earlier this evening. "Shahnawaz Hussain admitted to Lilavati Hospital, with a heart attack. Angioplasty done," said Jaleel Parkar, Lilavati Hospital

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!