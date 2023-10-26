'BJP like Mohammad Bin Tughlaq...': Mamata Banerjee slams 'atyachar, anachar' amid ED raids
Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of playing 'dirty game' ahead of elections. The remarks came as the Enforcement Directorate raided the residences of TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick and others in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee likened the BJP to Muhammad bin Tughluq and British colonialists during an address on Thursday. She accused the BJP of playing a ‘dirty game’ ahead of elections and opined that the Enforcement Directorate was ‘torturing people’ in the name of probes. The remarks came even as the ED led raids at TMC minister JyotiPriya Mallick's home in connection with a ration distribution case.