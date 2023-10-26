Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of playing 'dirty game' ahead of elections. The remarks came as the Enforcement Directorate raided the residences of TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick and others in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee likened the BJP to Muhammad bin Tughluq and British colonialists during an address on Thursday. She accused the BJP of playing a 'dirty game' ahead of elections and opined that the Enforcement Directorate was 'torturing people' in the name of probes. The remarks came even as the ED led raids at TMC minister JyotiPriya Mallick's home in connection with a ration distribution case.

“Enforcement Directorate is torturing people in the name of probes and raids…TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick is unwell. We will lodge FIR against BJP if anything happens to him during the ED raids. I want to ask whether there has been a single ED raid at any BJP leader's residence," Banerjee said.

The ED conducted searches at the minister's home on Thursday in connection with an alleged case of corruption in ration distribution.

ALSO READ: TMC threatens to resume MGNREGA protest if no response from Centre by Oct 31 Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP for ‘attempting to change the country’s history’ by taking a series of ill-conceived decisions – including demonetisation and introduction of GST. She also compared the other party to whimsical Delhi Sultanate ruler Muhammad bin Tughluq and British colonialists during abrupt press conference at her residence.

“Kya atyachar, kya anachar chal raha hai? BJP is playing a dirty game in the name of ED raids on opposition leaders across the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. BJP says it wants Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, but actually means Sabka Sath Sabka Satyanash," she added.

The senior politician also addressed recent reports about the NCERT changing India to Bharat in school text books and the omission of Rabindranath Tagore's name from plaques in Santiniketan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We will launch agitation if plaques without Tagore's name continue to remain in Santiniketan. Tagore built Visva-Bharati, yet no mention of him on plaques on the varsity getting UNESCO heritage status," she warned.

(With inputs from agencies)

