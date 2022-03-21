BJP likely to announce name of next Goa CM today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Goa politics: This will be the third straight term of BJP in Goa
BJP leader and caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant is the clear favourite for the post of the CM but faces some opposition
The suspense around who will be the chief minister of Goa will end today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold the much-awaited meeting and call on the governor to stake claim to form the government by the end of the day.
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan- will arrive in Panaji on Monday afternoon to participate in the crucial legislature party meeting scheduled to begin at 4 PM at the party headquarters in Panaji. Besides Tomar and Murugan, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, desk in-charge C T Ravi and Tanavade will attend the legislature party meeting.
According to the news agency PTI, the next CM of Goa will be announced by 5 PM on Monday.
After selecting the leader of the House, BJP leaders will meet state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at 6 PM to stake a claim to form the government.
The saffron party is going to stake a claim to form the government eleven days after it won 20 seats in the 40-member House and secured the support of two MLAs of MGP and three independent winners.
This will be the third straight term of BJP in Goa. BJP leader and caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant is the clear favourite for the post of the CM but faces some opposition. Besides Sawant, the names of BJP MLA and former state health minister Vishwajit Rane, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, are being discussed for the CM's post, according to the PTI news agency.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Goa chief minister is likely to take place between March 23 and March 25. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra and other senior BJP leaders will also be present.
