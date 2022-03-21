BJP likely to announce name of next Goa CM today

This will be the third straight term of BJP in Goa. BJP leader and caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant is the clear favourite for the post of the CM but faces some opposition. Besides Sawant, the names of BJP MLA and former state health minister Vishwajit Rane, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, are being discussed for the CM's post, according to the PTI news agency.

