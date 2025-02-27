Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get a new national party president by March 15, said multiple TV reports on Thursday.

However, there is no confirmation about the key choices or frontrunners for the post.

The tenure of party president JP Nadda came to an end in June 2024.

According to reports, earlier, the BJP had aimed to appoint a new national president by December 2024.

Currently, JP Nadda is the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and holds the Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Modi government.

Nadda became the BJP's working president in 2019. In January 2020, he was promoted as full-time president.

In 2023, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections in May 2024, his three-year tenure was extended until June 2024.

BJP Presidents Till Date Atal Bihari Vajpayee | From 1980 to 1986

Lal Krishna Advani | From 1986 to 1990

Murli Manohar Joshi | From 1991 to 1993

Lal Krishna Advani | From 1993 to 1998

Kushabhau Thakre | From 1998 to 2000

Bangaru Laxman | From 2000 to 2001

K Jana Krishnamurthy | From 2001 to 2002

Venkaiah Naidu | From 2002 to 2004

Lal Krishna Advani | 2004 to 2005

Rajnath Singh | From 2005 to 2009

Nitin Gadkari | From 2010 to 2013

Rajnath Singh | From 2013 to 2014

Amit Shah | From 2014 to 2017 and 2017 to 2020