BJP likely to hold CEC meet on 16 August to review preparations for year-end polls in five states: Report1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:37 PM IST
The BJP's Central Election Committee is set to meet to prepare for year-end polls in five states. PM Modi and Amit Shah will attend.
The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to meet tomorrow i.e. on 16 August in order to step up party's preparations ahead of the year-end polls in five states, Economic Times has reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message