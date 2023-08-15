The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to meet tomorrow i.e. on 16 August in order to step up party's preparations ahead of the year-end polls in five states, Economic Times has reported.

As per the report, PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh JP Nadda are among the 15 members who will be attending the meet. Apart from the CEC members, the state president and the organisation secretary of the states which will go for elections by year-end will be attending the meet.

The polls of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram is set to be held by the end of 2023. As per the report, this is the first time that the CEC meeting will be held way ahead. Usually, the meeting is held after the election commission announces the election dates or even around the date of filing nominations.

"The party wants to keep a bird's eye view on the entire election process and address issues needed to be resolved on time," a state leader said as quoted by told ET.

In another report, sources told news agency ANI that there will be deliberations on strengthening the party in the weak seats. The meeting is also likely to discuss the selection of candidates and campaign strategy.

The party has prepared a list of seats that it perceives need more focus, sources said.

Sources further said that the state leadership will give feedback on the work being done at the grassroots including on reaching out to people about the welfare schemes of BJP-led central government, ANI has reported.

In the meeting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party president VD Sharma and other prominent leaders would be present. Of the five states which will go to polls later this year, BJP is in currently in power in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)