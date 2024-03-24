Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP 5th candidate list 2024: Kangana Ranaut to contest from Mandi for Lok Sabha elections

BJP 5th candidate list 2024: Kangana Ranaut to contest from Mandi for Lok Sabha elections

Livemint

BJP Lok Sabha candidate list: Kangana Ranaut gets ticket from

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Actress Kangana Ranaut will contest Lok Sabha polls on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

BJP Lok Sabha candidate list: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday nominated Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Apart from Ranaut, the BJP finalised 111 candidates in the 5th Lok Sabha candidate list. Other names in the list are Naveen Jindal, Maneka Gandhi, etc.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.