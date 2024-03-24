BJP Lok Sabha candidate list: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday nominated Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Apart from Ranaut, the BJP finalised 111 candidates in the 5th Lok Sabha candidate list. Other names in the list are Naveen Jindal, Maneka Gandhi, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

