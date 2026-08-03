BJP loses Bankipur, Datia bypolls: Did Gen Z protests reshape the political mood? Expert weighs in

The results of the three Assembly bypolls declared on Monday delivered three distinct political outcomes.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has won by a huge margin from Bihar's Bankipur seat, a long-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold, marking his maiden electoral victory.

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In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress clinched the Datia seat, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is retained Gujarat's Manjalpur constituency. The results of the three bypolls were declared on Monday, 3 August.

PK’s victory in the debut election In Bankipur, Kishor defeated BJP rival Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes after 31 rounds of counting for the seat.

The contest in Bankipur was high-stakes, not just because it was political strategist-turned politician Kishor’s first electoral fight. The seat has been a BJP bastion for decades and was last held by Nitin Nabin, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The contest in Bankipur was high-stakes, not just because it was political strategist-turned politician Kishor’s first electoral fight. The seat has been a BJP bastion for decades and was last held by Nitin Nabin, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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The result comes months after Jan Suraaj, the party that Kishor leads, failed to win any of the 238 seats it contested in the November 2025 Assembly election in Bihar.

The bypoll in Bankipur was necessitated by the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin from the seat after his election to the Rajya Sabha in April.

Kishor’s certain win also means Jan Suraaj’s first-ever win in assembly polls.

Congress ahead in Datia In Datia, the Congress party has retained the seat, with its Ghanshyam Singh defeating BJP leader Ashutosh Tiwari by about over 6,000 votes after 15 rounds of counting.

The bypoll was necessitated after a Delhi court in April this year sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.

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The outcome of the Datia assembly bypoll may not alter the stability of the BJP government in the state, but political observers believe it carries wider implications, coming against the backdrop of recent student protests and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to analysts, the closely watched contest could significantly shape the political standing of both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in the state ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.

The by-election was held on 30 July, recording a voter turnout of 71.44 per cent.

Changing political mood in Hindi heartland? Political analyst Rasheed Kidwai said that the Datia contest had become a prestige battle for both the BJP and the Congress because it was held in the backdrop of students' unrest and Pradhan's resignation.

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Kidwai told LiveMint that if clubbed with Bankipur, the ‘unconventional’ results should serve as a warning call for the BJP.

"I won’t call it a referendum since we don’t have that concept. But this is not a conventional result. A conventional result would mean the ruling party winning bypolls both in Bihar and MP. But that has not happened,” Bhopal-based Kidwai said, adding that the results reflect a changing political mood in the Hindi heartland:

The Datia contest was equally crucial for the Congress, as the Opposition party sought to retain the seat it won in the 2023 assembly elections.

“If you club Datia results with Bankipur, I would say that it is a result of some level of disillusionment in the BJP voter, particularly in the Hindi heartland, after recent protests and the education minister’s resignation. The BJP should read the writing on the wall,” Kidwai, also an author, said.

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Datia bypoll also carried significance for former state home minister Narottam Mishra, who was denied a ticket by the saffron party. "Mishra's role and political future are likely to come under scrutiny after the BJP’s defeat," Kidwai said.

Narottam Mishra factor Violence erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on 11 July, as supporters of senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra clashed with police and blocked a national highway after the former minister was denied a ticket for the 30 July assembly byelection, news agency PTI reported.

The nearly 12-hour blockade on NH-44 by over 3,000 protesters left the Datia superintendent of police and several cops injured before security forces cleared the highway and arrested some agitators, officials said.

BJP’s only win in Gujarat In Manjalpur, the BJP has maintained its lead over the Congress.

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BJP candidate Satish Patel has defeated Congress rival Bhikhabhai Rabari in Gujarat’s Manjalpur assembly bypoll by about 30,630 votes.

Patel secured 55,481 votes, while Rabari, a former minister and Gujarat Congress vice-president, had polled 24,851 votes, per Election Commission data available after all 20 rounds of counting. There were 2,247 votes under NOTA.

The bypoll was held on 30 July as it was necessitated by the death of senior BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel. The BJP fielded Satish Patel, a former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor, while the Congress nominated Rabari.

Manjalpur is considered a BJP stronghold in Vadodara city, and the result will not materially affect the ruling party’s commanding majority in the Gujarat Assembly.

The BJP should read the writing on the wall.

At present, the BJP has 161 MLAs in the 182-member House, followed by the Congress with 12 and the Aam Aadmi Party with five.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.