Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut has said freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Boss was "India's first Prime Minister". In a television interview, the actor-cum-politician said, "Clarify me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subash Chandra Bose go?"

Kangana has often said that India got real independence after Modi was elected as the prime minister of the country in 2014.

The video is making rounds on social media with one person saying "Kangana Ranaut's IQ is 110".

Former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal wrote, "Vote for educated and sensible people".

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vinay Mishra took a dig at Kangana on the X platform, saying her a "graduate in Quantum History".

"Kangana is the epitome of knowledge...," a user wrote.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also shared Kangana's statement and wrote, "Don't take her lightly - she will go ahead in the list of BJP leaders".

Recently, the Election Commission censured Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against the dignity of women.

A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate's accounts against Kangana. However, following a social media row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

Kangana Ranaut was named as one of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP on 24 March. In an Instagram post, Ranaut -- who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP and PM Modi--said she is honoured to join the BJP.

"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency).

"I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy 'karyakarta' and a reliable public servant. Thanks," the 37-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.

