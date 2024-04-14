Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

BJP manifesto 2024 Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: Amit Shah, other leaders at BJP headquarters to release ‘Sankalp Patra’ today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

BJP manifesto 2024 Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to unveil its election manifesto, known as the 'Sankalp Patra,' on April 14. Check all the BJP manifesto 2024 Lok Sabha Polls LIVE updates here.

BJP manifesto 2024 Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to unveil its election manifesto, known as the “Sankalp Patra," on April 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The manifesto committee, led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has convened twice. The BJP has amassed over 1.5 million recommendations for its manifesto, with 400,000 originating from the NaMo app and 1.1 million submitted via videos.

ANI reported that the BJP formed the Election Manifesto Committee, comprising 27 members. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was appointed as the chairman of this committee.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the coordinator, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal was made the co-coordinator. Apart from them, 24 people were included in this committee as members.

Get all the BJP manifesto 2024 Lok Sabha Polls LIVE here on LiveMint.

 

14 Apr 2024, 08:41:58 AM IST

EAM S Jaishankar, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other BJP leaders at party Headquarters in Delhi| WATCH

EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other BJP leaders at the party Headquarters in Delhi BJP will release its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of PM Narendra Modi today.

14 Apr 2024, 08:37:40 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to unveil its election manifesto, known as the "Sankalp Patra," on April 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, according to sources.

The manifesto committee, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has already held two meetings. The BJP has received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos. (ANI)

Recommended For You

