BJP manifesto 2024 Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to unveil its election manifesto, known as the “Sankalp Patra," on April 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
The manifesto committee, led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has convened twice. The BJP has amassed over 1.5 million recommendations for its manifesto, with 400,000 originating from the NaMo app and 1.1 million submitted via videos.
ANI reported that the BJP formed the Election Manifesto Committee, comprising 27 members. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was appointed as the chairman of this committee.
Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the coordinator, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal was made the co-coordinator. Apart from them, 24 people were included in this committee as members.
EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other BJP leaders at the party Headquarters in Delhi BJP will release its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of PM Narendra Modi today.
