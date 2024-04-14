Congress President criticizes BJP's 2024 manifesto, doubts its promises for youth and farmers. AAP leader calls it 'Jumla Patra', points out unfulfilled promises on jobs and health. BJP's manifesto focuses on women's empowerment and youth upliftment.

BJP Manifesto 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its recently released election manifesto 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge alleged that the ruling party has failed to deliver significant benefits to the youth and farmers during its years in governance. He expressed scepticism towards the BJP's manifesto, stating that it cannot be “trusted". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He (PM Narendra Modi) had said that he will double farmers' income. He had said that he would increase MSP and give a legal guarantee - this is the guarantee. He didn't do any such big work in his tenure that would benefit all the people of the country. The youth is looking for jobs. Inflation is rising. He is not worried about inflation, unemployment," Kharge said.

The Congress President further said that the BJP's manifesto proves that the ruling party has nothing to offer people.

"It won't be right to trust their manifesto again. It proves that he has nothing to offer people," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari said that ‘Modi Ki Guarantee is Jhooth ki Guarantee’.

Patwari further alleged that BJP has weakened the Constitution on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. “BJP has left 84% of the youth unemployed in 10 years. BJP is providing a 5kg ration to 80 crore people, which means that it made them poor. It made the country number 1 in terms of farmers' suicide. The country is facing the maximum impact of inflation...The country's democratic and basic values are being criticised across the world. Who is responsible for it?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi termed BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’ as ‘Jumla Patra’.

She furrher said, “Today the BJP has given the 'Jumla Patra' to the entire country. Even after running the government for 10 years, they were not able to fulfil even one of their promises. They had promised the youth that 2 crore jobs would be given every year but today the country's unemployment figure is the highest in the history of this country...The amount spent on Ayushman Bharat in the entire country is less than the health budget of Delhi. The health budget in Delhi is ₹9000 crore, but only ₹8000 crore has been spent on Ayushman Bharat in the entire country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the release of BJP's election manifesto, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that there is no mention of the youth in the manifesto.

He noted, “80 per cent are farmers but there is no mention about them. How many jobs will be given, there is no discussion on employment. There is nothing to take forward the poor states like Bihar. There was neither any mention of a special package nor of giving special state status to Bihar... There was no mention of how to eliminate poverty or how to reduce inflation. Everyone knows what BJP people have said and done in the last 10 years."

Earlier in the day, BJP released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections with a tagline-'Modi's Guarantee 2024'. The manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra' - focuses on women's empowerment and the upliftment of youth and the poor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manifesto targets GYAN - which are scheme for the 'Gareeb' (poor), 'Yuva' (youth), 'Annadaata' (farmers), and 'Nari' (women). It also focuses on making India prosperous, strengthening its international relations, and fostering the development.

(With inputs from agencies)

