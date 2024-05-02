BJP may not field Brij Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj, likely to replace candidate accused of sexual harassment: Report
Sexual harassment accused politician, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh may not contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Kaiserganj constituency, reported India Today. According to the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to give the ticket to the tainted politician's son Karan Bhushan Singh from the constituency for the elections.