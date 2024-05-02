Sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is likely to be dropped by the Bharatiya Janata Party as Kaiserganj candidate in Lok Sabha elections 2024

Sexual harassment accused politician, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh may not contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Kaiserganj constituency, reported India Today. According to the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to give the ticket to the tainted politician's son Karan Bhushan Singh from the constituency for the elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brij Bhushan received massive protests from top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, demanding his resignation from WFI. Despite significant protests, Brij Bhushan continued to remain a member of the party. The top BJP leadership had a phone conversation with Brij Bhushan over the Lok Sabha candidate from Kaiserganj constituency, sources told India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Karan Bhushan Just like Brij Bhushan, Karan Bhushan Singh also holds immense influence in the field of wrestling. He is the president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association.

Voting in the Kaiserganj constituency Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj constituency will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20. The party is likely to announce in a week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused by six women wrestlers of sexual harassment. A massive protest broke out against the BJP leader. Top wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and others led the protest against the politician at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Brij Bhushan Singh was also facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which were later dropped.

Recently, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court dismissed an application moved by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was seeking further investigation. Singh also placed a call record details of coach and fixed May 7, 2024., for pronouncement of order on 'framing of charge' in the matter related to Sexual Harassment case.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!