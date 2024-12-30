Visitors to Union Cabinet Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik's office in Madhya Pradesh may end up leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister angry if they fail to follow a simple rule at his office: ‘Not touching feet’.

Touching the feet of elders is considered a familiar gesture of respect in India, and the leader's strict warning has left visitors surprised and intrigued. According to an India Today report, Virendra Kumar has put up a signboard at his office in MP's Tikamgarh with the warning: “Touching feet is strictly prohibited.”

Another poster in the office reads, “No work will be entertained for those who touch feet.” Dr Virendra Kumar is one of the party's invincible MPs. He has never faced defeat in an election and holds a significant influence in Tikamgarh.

Virendra Kumar won the Lok Sabha elections from Tikamgarh in 2009, 2014, 2019, and even 2024. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh constituency with 715,050 votes out of 1,098,390 votes polled or 65.1 per cent vote share.

His unbroken streak of political victories defines his strong influence in Tikamgarh. However, his humility and down-to-earth behaviour make him more popular in the area, as per the report.

It is common to see him walking from his residence to the Collectorate in Tikamgarh. He is also known among locals for his approachable behaviour.

He started his political career in 1996 after winning the General Assembly Elections from the Sagar constituency. Kumar is currently serving as a Union Cabinet Minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.