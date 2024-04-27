BJP minority leader calls PM Modi's remarks 'wahiyaat' in viral video, expelled and arrested later: Who is Usman Ghani?
In a video widely shared in social media, a person, who claimed to be a district president of the BJP's Minority Morcha, said that “being a Muslim”, he didn't like the comment PM Modi made during his speech in Rajasthan.
Usman Ghani, who was the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Minority Morcha district president in Rajasthan's Bikaner, was expelled from the party on April 24. He was reportedly arrested by the Rajasthan Police, several reports claimed on Saturday.
