The discussions in Bihar Legislative Assembly got intense on Tuesday as the Opposition parties in the state staged a protest against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The Opposition parties led by BJP were demanding his resignation as Tejashwi Yadav was charge-sheeted in the land-for-jobs scam case. Amid slogans and heated discussions, a BJP MLA allegedly raised a chair against the Speaker of the House, news agency ANI reported.

The monsoon session of the Bihar assembly kicked off on a fiery note on Monday with Opposition parties led by BJP launching a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar government as CBI filed a chargesheet against his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav over the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

“There is a tradition of the House that any minister if chargesheeted, has resigned or has been asked by the chief minister to resign. It should be followed," BJP chief whip Janak Singh on the first day of the monsoon session.

Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha slammed the Grand Alliance government and said what happened to Nitish Kumar's policy of zero tolerance against corruption. “What happened to Nitish’s famous zero tolerance on corruption? He has compromised with corruption for the sake of being in power. The public will never tolerate this," Sinha said.

Chargesheet has no merit: Tejashwi Yadav

On his part, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has denied all the allegations and said there is no merit in the lands-for-jobs scam case. He even slammed the BJP government for the chargesheet and said we knew this could happen as we threw them out of power.

“This is not the first and last charge sheet against me. When we threw the BJP out of power in Bihar, we knew very well that something similar was going to happen. The BJP shell team has now become active. The first charge sheet was filed in 2017 and now in 2023. What were the Central agencies doing for the past six years? Whenever we have thrown out BJP, the charge sheets are filed and raids are conducted against us. The BJP misuses Central agencies but let me say there is no merit in the case," Tejashwi Yadav said.