“This is not the first and last charge sheet against me. When we threw the BJP out of power in Bihar, we knew very well that something similar was going to happen. The BJP shell team has now become active. The first charge sheet was filed in 2017 and now in 2023. What were the Central agencies doing for the past six years? Whenever we have thrown out BJP, the charge sheets are filed and raids are conducted against us. The BJP misuses Central agencies but let me say there is no merit in the case," Tejashwi Yadav said.

