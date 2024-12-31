BJP MP calls UP CM Yogi Aditaynath ‘Arth Prabandhan Baba’. Here’s why

Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Sharma has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for boosting economic growth through religious tourism ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it an 'unprecedented' effort that deserves recognition.

Sharma's comments came in response to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's concerns about the government's preparedness for the event.

Responding to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement about the alleged lack of preparedness for the Kumbh, the BJP MP told ANI, “...The last Kumbh Mela held under the leadership of CM Yogi was hailed worldwide. This time, around 40 crore people are expected to visit...”

“After the Kumbh, don't call him 'Yogi Baba', but call him 'Arth Prabandhan Baba' (Economic Management Baba). He is improving the economy through promoting religious tourism... Such work is unprecedented and must be praised...,” he said.

He also urged the leaders of the SP and Congress to attend the Mahakumbh and see the preparations.

The BJP MP added, "Leaders of Samajwadi Party and Congress must have attended the Kumbh Mela earlier too, but they should visit this time; you will see the arrangments and witness the transformation this time..."

Akhilesh Yadav had expressed concerns over the lack of preparedness by the BJP-led state government ahead of the Mahakumbh and said that his party workers are ready to help.

"Kumbh should end with fervour. And if the Government wants any help, our party members are ready to help. But with the arrangements we have seen, we have noticed that some work is pending. How are they going to complete all that in just 13 days?" he told reporters earlier in the month.

