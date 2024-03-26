To the BJP MP's remarks, the TMC said that Dilip Ghosh and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal is frustrated.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh has courted controversy with his offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh, in a personal attack, asked Banerjee to 'identify her own father'.

In a video that went viral, Ghosh is seen saying that ‘didi’ calls herself the daughter of whichever state she visits.

"...When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father," he said.

TMC has filed a complaint with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against Ghosh for "passing derogatory and offensive comment personally attacking Mamata Banerjee, thereby violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC)"

To this, the TMC said that Ghosh has ‘zero respect for women of Bengal’ and called him a disgrace ‘in the name of political leadership’.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the office handle of Trinamool Congress posted the video of Ghosh and wrote: "Dilip Ghosh is a disgrace in the name of political leadership! From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Smt. Mamata Banerjee, he has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy."

“One thing is crystal clear: Ghosh has ZERO RESPECT for the women of Bengal, whether it be the revered goddess of Hinduism or the only woman Chief Minister of India," the post added.

‘Dilip Ghosh is frustrated’ Talking to ANI, TMC leader Sushmita Dev said that Dilip Ghosh and the BJP is frustrated.

"..Dilip Ghosh is frustrated. The kind of statements that he has made against Mamata Banerjee - that she should first give an identity of her father - has never before been heard against a woman in this country," she said.

Dev also contested that the ‘kind of statements’ that the BJP is making against the West Bengal CM, is against the politics and traditions of India.

“For the past two days, the leaders of BJP have been giving long speeches against the insult of one of their women candidates. But the kind of statements BJP is issuing against the only woman CM of this country is against the politics and traditions of this country. BJP is frustrated in Bengal. It is losing. The more the BJP insults Mamata Banerjee, the more people will be with her."

Slamming Ghosh for his remarks against Banerjee, the TMC leader claimed that his 'filthy thinking' is that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "I would like to tell Dilip Ghosh that we know where this filthy thinking of yours against women comes from. This is RSS' thinking - that which is against women..."

She also called the National Commission for Women (NCW) ‘hypocrite’ for being silent when the BJP insults Mamata Banerjee.

"The respect that the people of Bengal give Mamata Didi, she is considered the daughter of the country. You are insulting her again and again, and you get a befitting reply of this in 2024. I would like to tell the BJP leaders and NCW chief - you are so concerned about the woman candidate of BJP but people like you should be ashamed that whenever Mamata Didi is insulted by the BJP, you stay silent. This is your hypocrisy. Country would give you a reply for the same."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

