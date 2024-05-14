Aashir Sinha is the son of former Union minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha and grandson of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.

Aashir Sinha, the son of former Union minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha, joined the Congress in Jharkhand on Monday. The move came a major blow to the BJP amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Aashir Sinha is also the grandson of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aashir Sinha joined the Jharkhand Congress in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Hindustan reported on Monday.

The development came days after Aashir's father Jayant Sinha was denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Hazaribagh, from where he is currently an MP. The BJP fielded MLA Manish Jaiswal from Hazaribagh against Congress’s Jai Prakash Bhai Patel. The Lok Sabha seat goes to polls on May 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The change of face in Hazaribagh didn’t go well with Sinha loyalists," a party leader was quoted by the PTI as saying. Meanwhile, the Indian Express reported that this is the first time since 1998 that no member of Yashwant Sinha’s family is contesting polls from Hazaribagh.

“This is why one of the family members has joined Congress to pull the traditional vote bank of Yashwant Sinha," a Congress source was quoted as syaing.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In March this year, MP Jayant Sinha had requested BJP president JP Nadda to relieve him from direct electoral duties. In a post on X, Jayant Sinha said, “I have requested Hon’ble Party President Shri JP Nadda to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world."

Jharkhand started voting for its 14 Lok Sabha seats since May 13. The elections in the state will take place in four phases.

The BJP is contesting from 13 constituencies as per a seat-sharing pact with ally AJSU Party which will field its candidate from Giridih Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Barring three, the BJP has given tickets to those who have come to the party either ahead of the Lok Sabha polls or earlier. This has sent a bad signal to the old-timers. What comes as a shock to us is the nomination of Baghmara MLA Dulu Mahto for the Dhanbad constituency. The party dropped sitting MP Pashupati Nath Singh. This has triggered a revolt among a section of our workers and upper caste voters," a BJP activist told PTI.

Accorsing to the seat-sharing pact of the JMM-led alliance in the state, the Congress would contest seven seats and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha five. The RJD and CPI(ML) are contesting one seat each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured 11 seats, while the AJSU Party, Congress, and JMM won one seat each in the state.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!