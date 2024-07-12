BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s ‘bring Aadhaar to meet me’ sparks political row; ‘not appropriate,’ says Congress

  • Bollywood actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut said that due to the large number of tourists and outsiders visiting her office, she is implementing the rule.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated12 Jul 2024, 09:24 AM IST
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's ‘bring Aadhaar to meet me’ sparks political row
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s ‘bring Aadhaar to meet me’ sparks political row(Jai Kumar )

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has sparked a row by asking people of her Mandi constituency to bring Aadhaar Cards with them to meet her. The ‘Queen’ actor has also asked those wanting to meet her to write the purpose of the meeting on a paper.

Ranaut said that due to the large number of tourists and outsiders visiting her office, she is implementing the rule. She said she will always be available to meet visitors at a designated dialogue centre during her stay in Mandi – the seat in Himachal Pradesh that she represents in Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt an ’undisputed queen’, heaps praises for Raazi

"Himachal Pradesh attracts a lot of tourists, so it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card from the Mandi area. Your work related to the constituency should also be written in the letter so that you don't have to face inconvenience," Ranaut told reporters during her visit to Mandi. 

During a public interaction on July 11, Ranaut said that her role as an MP is to address national-level issues rather than local panchayat or assembly matters. She urged people to bring to her only those problems that fall within her scope as a Member of Parliament, ensuring her efforts are directed toward broader and more impactful issues. 

Congress reacts

Ranaut’s unique diktat sparked a political row. Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, has taken a strong dig at Kangana Ranaut. “It is not appropriate for a public representative to ask the people of her parliamentary constituency that they must bring their Aadhaar card if they wish to meet her,” said Singh.

Kangana Ranaut defeated Vikramaditya Singh, who is son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, from Mandi in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Singh is PWD minister in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut transferred to Bengaluru?

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, was in the news last month, after she was allegedly slapped by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh Airport. Earlier this month, a social media post suggested that Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable who allegedly slapped Ranaut , has now been reinstated at Bengaluru airport.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 09:24 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsBJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s ‘bring Aadhaar to meet me’ sparks political row; ‘not appropriate,’ says Congress

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
09:25 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-5.55 (-3.18%)

Dabur India

627.75
09:25 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.21%)

Bharat Electronics

337.40
09:25 AM | 12 JUL 2024
1.85 (0.55%)

Federal Bank

194.75
09:25 AM | 12 JUL 2024
2.05 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sundaram Finance

4,664.00
09:07 AM | 12 JUL 2024
200.75 (4.5%)

Concord Biotech

1,749.95
09:07 AM | 12 JUL 2024
60.65 (3.59%)

Oil India

571.00
09:07 AM | 12 JUL 2024
19.55 (3.55%)

Poly Medicure

2,220.00
09:07 AM | 12 JUL 2024
71.4 (3.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue