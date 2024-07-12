BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s ‘bring Aadhaar to meet me’ sparks political row; ‘not appropriate,’ says Congress

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has sparked a row by asking people of her Mandi constituency to bring Aadhaar Cards with them to meet her. The ‘Queen’ actor has also asked those wanting to meet her to write the purpose of the meeting on a paper.

Ranaut said that due to the large number of tourists and outsiders visiting her office, she is implementing the rule. She said she will always be available to meet visitors at a designated dialogue centre during her stay in Mandi – the seat in Himachal Pradesh that she represents in Lok Sabha.

"Himachal Pradesh attracts a lot of tourists, so it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card from the Mandi area. Your work related to the constituency should also be written in the letter so that you don't have to face inconvenience," Ranaut told reporters during her visit to Mandi.

During a public interaction on July 11, Ranaut said that her role as an MP is to address national-level issues rather than local panchayat or assembly matters. She urged people to bring to her only those problems that fall within her scope as a Member of Parliament, ensuring her efforts are directed toward broader and more impactful issues.

Congress reacts Ranaut’s unique diktat sparked a political row. Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, has taken a strong dig at Kangana Ranaut. “It is not appropriate for a public representative to ask the people of her parliamentary constituency that they must bring their Aadhaar card if they wish to meet her,” said Singh.

Kangana Ranaut defeated Vikramaditya Singh, who is son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, from Mandi in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Singh is PWD minister in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh.

