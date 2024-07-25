BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s election from Mandi challenged; Himachal Pradesh High Court issues notice to Bollywood actor

The petitioner, a Kinnaur resident, has alleged that his nomination to contest Lok Sabha 2024 elections from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh against the Queen actor was allegedly wrongly rejected.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated25 Jul 2024, 09:07 AM IST
New Delhi, July 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut arrives at Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)
New Delhi, July 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut arrives at Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)(Sansad Tv)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notice to Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi, on a petition filed by a resident seeking to set aside her election on the grounds of rejecting his nomination papers for general election 2024.

The petitioner, a Kinnaur resident, has alleged that his nomination papers to contest Lok Sabha 2024 elections from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh against the Queen actor were allegedly wrongly rejected.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut on Kamala Harris jokes: ‘These Americans…’

The Himachal Pradesh High Court judge, Justice Jyotsna Rewal has issued notice directing Ranaut to file a reply by August 21. Ranaut won the elections from Mandi parliament seat, defeating her rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by over 74,000 votes. 

Pleading to set aside Ranaut's election, the petitioner, Layak Ram Negi,claimed that the returning officer, the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi district, had wrongly rejected his nomination papers. The agency report said that the petitioner has also made the Deputy Commissioner of Mandu a party.

Negi, an ex-employee of the forest department in Himachal Pradesh, said that he got premature retirement and produced a "no dues certificate" from the department along with nomination papers to the returning officer.

Also Read | Budget 2024: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacts, says ‘We are very…’

However, he said, he was given a day to produce the "no due certificate" from the electricity, water, and telephone departments. When he submitted them, the returning officer did not accept them and rejected the nomination papers.

The petitioner pleaded that he could have won the election if his papers had been accepted. He has sought to set aside the election.

Ranaut Welcomes Budget 2024

Ranaut welcomed the Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, saying she was ‘very happy'. 

"Relief fund has been promised for Himachal Pradesh. We are very happy with the budget," said Kangana.

(With PTI Inputs) 

 

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:07 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsBJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s election from Mandi challenged; Himachal Pradesh High Court issues notice to Bollywood actor

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.000.00
      Chennai
      70,716.000.00
      Delhi
      70,716.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue