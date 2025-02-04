BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over speech in Lok Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to initiate Privilege Proceedings against Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In his letter, the BJP MP said that Rahul Gandhi, in his speech, “not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowering the prestige of our Republic.”

Dubey alleged that the LoP distorted the historical and substantive facts. "I request your good self to initiate Privilege proceedings against him on an urgent basis. I also wish to emphasise that…the parliament records and proceedings are the testimony to his incessant callous/irresponsible attitude," Dubey's letter read.

In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Rahul Gandhi raised six issues including China capturing vast land in the Eastern Regions of India and appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners.

"While raising these issues, Rahul Gandhi has not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowering the prestige of our Republic," the letter read.

The BJP MP also accused Rahul Gandhi of misusing Article 105 of the Indian Constitution which advocates for freedom of speech in Parliament.

Dubey said that Gandhi failed to authenticate whatever he spoke.

"To the best of my knowledge, this 'erudite' person has neither authenticated his gibberish canards nor apologized for using the pious forum of Parliament to defame our Country and the elected Government," the letter read.

What did Rahul Gandhi say in Parliament? Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged, "China is sitting inside this country because 'Make in India' has failed" and said that India has an opportunity with the revolution in energy and mobility.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister has denied that Chinese forces are inside our territory "but for some reason, our Army keeps talking to Chinese about their entry into our territory and Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory".

Moreover, Gandhi also questioned the removal of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection committee that recommends the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners, labelling it as a "calculated strategy".

