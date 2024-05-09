'Remove police for 15 seconds': In Hyderabad BJP leader Navneet Rana issues open threat to Owaisi brothers
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Navneet Rana on Tuesday addressed a public meeting in Hyderabad in support of BJP candidate Madhavi Latha and said that that if you vote for AIMIM and Congress, it goes directly to Pakistan.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Navneet Rana on Tuesday issued an open threat to the Owaisi brothers, Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, saying that if the police were removed from duty for just 15 seconds, they would find themselves bewildered about their whereabouts.