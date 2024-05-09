Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Navneet Rana on Tuesday addressed a public meeting in Hyderabad in support of BJP candidate Madhavi Latha and said that that if you vote for AIMIM and Congress, it goes directly to Pakistan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Navneet Rana on Tuesday issued an open threat to the Owaisi brothers, Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, saying that if the police were removed from duty for just 15 seconds, they would find themselves bewildered about their whereabouts.

Rana made the remark while addressing a public meeting in support of BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha.

In his controversial remark made in 2013, Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that if police is removed for 15 minutes, "we (Muslims) will finish 100 crore Hindus".

"The younger brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi) says 'Police ko 15 minute hata do toh hum dikhayenge ki hum kya kar sakte hain'. I would like to tell him, it will take us just 15 seconds," Rana said.

The BJP MP from Maharashtra's Amravati further added, "If you remove police for 15 seconds, you will not be able to understand from where they came and where they went (kahan se aaya aur kahan ko gaya). It will take us just 15 seconds."

Reacting to Rana's remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said they were ready and if someone is making open call for it, then so be it.

"I tell Modi ji - give her 15 seconds. What will you do?...Give her 15 seconds, give her one hour. We too want to see if you have any humanity left in you. Who is scared? We are ready...If someone is making open call for it, then so be it...PM is yours, RSS is yous, everything is yours. Do it. Who is stopping you...Tell us where we have to come, we will be there. Do it."

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that Rana was making such remarks as she has understood that she is badly losing from Amravati seat this time.

He also questioned why the election commission or police have not taken any action so far.

"What will you do if police are removed for 15 seconds? What is the police administration doing? Why has no action been taken so far? What is the Election Commission doing? Are such statements allowed in elections? We would like the Election Commissioner to take cognisance of this statement and take strict action. BJP has come to realise that this time it is difficult for them to cross 200-250 seats," Waris said according to ANI.

Meanwhile, addressing the BJP supporters, Rana said that if you vote for AIMIM and Congress, it goes directly to Pakistan, adding, “Madhavi Latha will definitely stop Hyderabad from turning into Pakistan and work for the development of Hyderabad through Parliament."

Navneet Rana is contesting this election from Amravati Lok Sabha constituency on BJP's ticket. In 2019, she contested as an independent candidate and won the election.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan slammed Rana for her remark and urged Election Commission to probe her statement.

“PM Modi and Amit Shah are spreading hatred in the society so it is natural that their workers and candidates are also going to do the same. What Akbaruddin Owaisi has said is wrong and what Navneet Rana has said is also extremely shameful. They are all working in the directions of PM Modi to spread hatred in the country because PM Modi is losing this election badly," reported ANI quoting Chavan.

He further added, "I will issue such a request to the Election Commission that both the statements should be investigated and action should be taken against them."

