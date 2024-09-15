‘Kejriwal is fugitive, has ashamed…’: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal slams Delhi CM following his resignation announcement

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the AAP national convenor announced that he would resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and would not sit in the chair of CM until the public of Delhi declared him "honest."

Terming Kejriwal as a person who has outdone even “a chameleon in changing colours,” the Chandni Chowk MP said Kejriwal’s resignation plea is an attempt to divert attention from recent allegations and controversies surrounding himself, his colleagues and his government.

“He has prove himself as a “Bhagauda”( fugitive) as it seems to contradict the very ideals he once championed,” the BJP leader said.

Khandelwal said it is not a voluntary declaration but the pressure of the Supreme Court which granted him bail but didn’t allow him to work as Delhi Chief Minister.

Khandelwal accused the Delhi Chief Minister of running away from his responsibilities. Raising the question over the timing of the resignation plea, the BJP MP said when Delhi is grappling with various pressing issues, from administrative lapses to infrastructure challenges. Kejriwal'spotential resignation may leave the people of Delhi in a leadership vacuum, which could destabilize ongoing projects and crucial public policies.

“This move can be seen as a tactic to evade responsibility, leaving important questions about transparency and good governance unanswered,” Khandelwal said.

Khandelwal said the political implications of Kejriwal's resignation would ripple beyond Delhi, affecting the larger national political scenario. It opens up debates on the role of regional parties in national governance and whether leaders can truly maintain the standards they promise during their tenure.