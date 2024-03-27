Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Varun Gandhi snubs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's offer, opts out of Pilibhit poll race
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varun Gandhi, who represented Pilibhit twice, has not filed nominations until the last date on March 27, according to his aides. Varun is likely to campaign for his mother Maneka Gandhi who is contesting from the Sultanpur seat.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) Varun Gandhi has opted out of the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Pilibhit, according to his close associates.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message