BJP leader Varun Gandhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus with ‘fairly strong symptoms’. He is MP from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,“After being in Pilibhit for 3 days, I have tested positive for Covid with fairly strong symptoms. We are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign."

The BJP MP further urged the Election Commission to extend precautionary vaccine doses to candidates and political workers.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the Commission directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, however, further rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

