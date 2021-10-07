Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >BJP national office bearers to meet on 18 October: Report

BJP national office bearers to meet on 18 October: Report

Premium
BJP National President JP Nadda 
1 min read . 02:56 PM IST Livemint

The meeting assumes significance with assembly polls scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur early next year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The national office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are scheduled to meet on 18 October, reported ANI on Thursday.

The national office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are scheduled to meet on 18 October, reported ANI on Thursday.

Further, the news agency said that the national executive of BJP will meet on 7 November. 

Further, the news agency said that the national executive of BJP will meet on 7 November. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The meeting assumes significance with assembly polls scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur early next year.

This comes after party president JP Nadda announced the 80-member National Executive of the party earlier in the day. 

The list figures names of its top brass, ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to many Union ministers, several state leaders and veterans like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who has been speaking in support of farmers during their ongoing stir against the three agri laws, his MP mother Maneka Gandhi and former Union minister Birender Singh, who has also been sympathetic to the farmers' cause, have been dropped as executive members.

Besides 80 regular members, the executive will also have 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees.

The executive is a key deliberative body of the party which meets to discuss key issues facing the government and shapes the organisation's agenda. The disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented its meeting for a long time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Mamata Banerjee, 2 other TMC MLAs to take oath today

Premium

EU expansion plans grind to a halt, opening a door to R ...

Premium

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi leave Sitapur for Lakhimpur to m ...

Premium

Singapore set to increase control over online content

Many Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, are expectedly on the list with recently inducted minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also being included.

Former Union ministers like Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar also remain the members of the national executive.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!