BJP national president election: Nitin Nabin to file nomination today in presence of top BJP leaders

Almost all chief ministers from the BJP, the party's state unit chiefs and other prominent leaders will converge at the party headquarters here on Monday to participate in the process of the election for the BJP's national president.

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the party's 12th national president, with party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, backing his candidature for the post, party sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to the poll schedule announced by the BJP national returning officer K Laxman, the nomination for the post will be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday and the name of the new party chief will be announced the next day after completion of the election process.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out between 4 pm and 5 pm on January 19. The nominations can be withdrawn between 5 pm and 6 pm on the same day.

"Almost all of our chief ministers will be present on the occasion. Besides, all the BJP state unit presidents and other prominent leaders of the party will also be present here," a source in the BJP told PTI.

Who is Nitin Nabin? Nabin, a five-time Bihar MLA was on December 2025 appointed as the BJP national working president recently. Nabin will submit his nomination for the party national president's post on Monday.

The BJP national president is elected by an electoral college comprising representatives from the party's national council and state councils, with the process overseen by the party's national returning officer.

According to the BJP's constitution, any 20 members of the electoral college of a state can jointly propose the name of a person, who has been an active member for four terms and has fifteen years of membership, for the post of the national president.

But such a joint proposal should come from not less than five states where elections have been completed for the national council, it stipulates.

Releasing the election schedule on Friday, the party's national returning officer K Laxman had stated, "The polling will be held, if needed, on January 20 and an official announcement of the name of the new BJP national president will be made the same day."