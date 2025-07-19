BJP's new national head to break 45-year spell? New report claims announcement after.... | Key points to know

Even after over a year's wait, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to appoint its new national president after JP Nadda's tenure as party chief ended last year.

Advertisement

Nadda was appointed the BJP's national president in January 2020. His three-year term as the party chief was set to conclude on January 20, 2023. However, the party extended his tenure until June 2024. The BJP is now in search of a new president.

The buzz over the BJP's new president grew recently after reports suggested that a candidate for the post may be announced after August 15, 2025 -- when India celebrates it 77th Independence Day.

A source in the party told The New Indian Express on Thursday evening, “Now, it seems almost sure that the name of the party’s new national president would be announced after August 15."

However, this decision is likely to be taken after the completion of organisational elections in some states.

Advertisement

Dr K Laxman, who is the national election in-charge for the election of the new BJP president, reportedly said that organisational elections in 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and others, are being completed.

He also claimed that no deadline has been fixed yet for announcing the name of the candidate.

“But soon the election to the party’s national president would be completed after a massive voting exercise conducted at over 10 lakh booths,” Laxman was quoted by the media outlet as saying.

RSS, BJP consensus on new president Amid speculations over the new BJP president, it is being reported that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have not yet reached a consensus on any name.

The RSS reportedly advised reaching a consensus on a candidate with organisational experience and a neutral stance within the party.

Advertisement

Sources told The New Indian Express that the BJP has zeroed in on four potential candidates, all of whom have organisational experience.

Four frontrunners for BJP national president's post If reports are to be believed, the four frontrunners for the BJP's national president's post are:

1. Bhupendra Yadav, the Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change

2. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education

3. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

4. Senior BJP leader BD Sharma

BJP's new national president to break 45-year spell? As names for the frontrunners came forward, rumours are also rife that a new BJP president could be a leader from Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Rajasthan's local media outlet Patrika reported that there have been discussions in political circles that this time the new BJP national president can be from Rajasthan.

The report noted that no BJP president has been elected from Rajasthan in the 45-year history of the party.

There are four leaders from Rajasthan whose names can be considered, Patrika reported. These leaders are Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupendra Yadav, Sunil Bansal and Vasundhara Raje.