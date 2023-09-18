AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Monday informed that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in alliance with the K. Palaniswami-led party in Tamil Nadu. “We will decide about the alliance during the elections only", senior leader D Jayakumar said to reporters on Monday, clarifying on political alliances ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, lashing out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for his criticism of Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai, said his party workers will not tolerate any affront to the late chief minister. He said while Annamalai had made critical remarks about AIADMK leaders including the late J Jayalalithaa, the party had sought that the BJP leader be restrained. "Annamalai doesn't desire alliance with AIADMK although BJP workers want it. Should we tolerate all this criticism of our leaders. Why should we carry you? BJP can't set foot here. Your vote bank is known. You are known because of us," the former minister told reporters here while lashing out at the BJP and its state unit president. "We can't tolerate anymore (the criticism of leaders). As far as alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK. (the matter) can be decided only during election. This is our stand," he said. Asked if this was his personal opinion, Jayakumar said. "Have I ever spoken to you in that capacity? I only talk what the party decides.", D Jayakumar said.

D Jayakumar lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, asserting an assumption that strains between the AIADMK and BJP seemed to have reached a flashpoint.

Notably, BJP has been seeking alleys to establish hold over southern states after it lost its last bastion, Karnataka to Congress in the Assembly elections held earlier this year. The southern states in India are what was hailed after Karnataka Assembly Elections results - BJP free.

The saffron party's effort in making headways into Tamil Nadu has met with resistance far deeper than partisan politics. From an accusation of the BJP imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu, to the latest Sanatan Dharma remark row triggered by MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Opposition from Tamil Nadu is far deep seated in historical and cultural debates, than over who is better suited to hold power in the state. Although PM Modi's effort in bringing in the Adheenam seers during the new Parliament building inauguration seemed like an move in making way into the Tamil Nadu vote bank, otherwise divided by the Sanatan and Dravidam ideologies.

Tamil Nadu at present is governed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader chief minister MK Stalin.