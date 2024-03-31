‘Nothing but Parivar Bachao, bhrashtachar chhupao andolan’: BJP leader on INDIA bloc's Maharally
India bloc's Maharally today: Delhi Police has allowed the rally with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies, and no weapons.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at opposition parties' INDIA bloc as the latter has organised a mega rally in the national capital against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and “to save democracy". BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the INDIA bloc rally is nothing but, “Parivar bachao, bhrashtrachar chupao (protect the family and hide the corruption) rally".