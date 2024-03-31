The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at opposition parties' INDIA bloc as the latter has organised a mega rally in the national capital against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and “to save democracy". BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the INDIA bloc rally is nothing but, “Parivar bachao, bhrashtrachar chupao (protect the family and hide the corruption) rally". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Those parties which, from last 30-40 years, were engulfed in total corruption, those were controlled by family fiefdom and those whose basic modest operandi of the politics was to create a communal, regional, linguistic divide and caste divide, and try to snatch the power and then fill up their coffers for the interest of their family. Now they are trying to raise this bogey of Lok Tantra Bachao. But the fact of the matter is, it's not 'Lok Tantra Bachao', it is 'Parivar Bachao aur Bhashtachar Chhupao," BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

BJP's national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, in a video message also took a swipe at the opposition parties. Shergill said, “The INDI opposition meeting happening in Delhi today is not a political gathering but 'Alibaba and chaalis chor (40 thieves)' meet up where the only objective is to devise a strategy on how to do corruption and loot India. The Congress in the rally must explain how come the same Congress which is a complainant in the liquor scam is seeking Kejriwal's arrest and investigation against him, is today holding a rally objecting to the arrest of him".

INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday organised a rally at the Ramleela Maidan, Delhi in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of the rally, the Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength near the protesting site. The Delhi Police has allowed the rally with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies, and no weapons.

The India bloc rally was attended by top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav. AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will also attend the INDIA Alliance rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

