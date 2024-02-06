Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday presented CCTV footage as proof to claim that BJP Presiding officer openly destroyed and invalidated votes in the Chandigarh Mayor polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the video, AAP wrote in X, "Now accept it, BJP. What can be a greater proof than this? See how the Presiding Officer of BJP openly destroyed the flag of democracy by cancelling the votes himself. This is a living proof of BJP's dictatorship."

Supreme Court Slams Civic Poll Officer This comes after the Supreme Court on Monday rebuked the civic poll officer who held the Chandigarh Mayor elections stating it is obvious that the returning officer has "defaced" the ballot papers.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who heard the matter, said, "Is this the way he conducts the elections? This is a mockery of democracy. This is a murder of democracy. We are appalled. This man should be prosecuted. Is this the behaviour of the Returning Officer?"

The top court additionally mandated the preservation of the complete election process record, comprising ballot papers, videography, and other relevant material, under the supervision of the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

BJP messes up in elections: Arvind Kejriwal Earlier, during a protest against the BJP over the Chandigarh mayoral elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed ‘EVM and vote tampering’.

During the protest, CM Kejriwal said, "BJP messes up in elections; there were often allegations that BJP wins elections by messing up; BJP steals election votes, tampers with EVMs gets names removed from the voter list, and adds fake names, we heard. We used to hear that fake votes were cast but never found any proof. There is a verse written in the Gita, Yada Yada hi Dharmasya Glanirbhavati Bharata: whenever too much sin is committed on this earth, then the God above will come to the earth."

"This election in Chandigarh shows that they are the pot of sin. How did it get filled? When the pot of sin gets filled too much, then nature moves its broom, and God moves its broom and corrects things. The Chandigarh election was a small one. The world's biggest party was caught stealing votes in the Chandigarh elections; it was caught red-handed." he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

