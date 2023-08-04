comScore
BJP planning to hack EVMs for Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claims she received intel

 1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:26 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of trying to hack EVMs to win 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP denies allegations. INDIA alliance confident of victory and saving the country. Banerjee inaugurates new bridge in Murshidabad district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she has received information that the BJP is trying to ‘hack the EVMs’, (Utpal Sarkar)Premium
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she has received information that the BJP is trying to ‘hack the EVMs’, (Utpal Sarkar)

There are evidences that the BJP is trying to hack the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in its attempt to win the Lok Sabha elections 2024, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged. 

Claiming that she has received information that the BJP is trying to ‘hack the EVMs’, Banerjee said "They have already started planning (on how to win the Lok Sabha polls). They are trying to hack the EVMs. We have received such information, and have already found some evidence. We are also looking for more. This will be discussed during the next meeting of INDIA coalition members, whenever its date is finalised," she said.

Banerjee alleged that violence has always been a part of BJP's dictionary. "Their dictionary does not have Constitution in it but violence," she said.

Meanwhile, rejecting the ‘EVM hacking’ claims, senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the whole country saw who hacks elections. "TMC didn't complain about EVMs when it won the 2021 assembly polls," he said.

INDIA bloc will save the country: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee also evoked confidence on opposition bloc INDIA and asserted that the alliance will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"INDIA will win the 2024 elections and form the government. It will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment," she told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna. 

"India is our motherland. Therefore, the INDIA alliance is of the motherland, by the motherland, and for the motherland. Whereas there is no value in NDA. For so many years, they held no meeting among themselves," she said, pointing to the recent meetings of the NDA parties.

Banerjee inaugurated several projects, including a new bridge built over the Dwarka river at Rangam in Murshidabad district. The two-lane 105-metre-long bridge will link Baharampore with Kandi.

