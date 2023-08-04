BJP planning to hack EVMs for Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claims she received intel1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:26 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of trying to hack EVMs to win 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP denies allegations. INDIA alliance confident of victory and saving the country. Banerjee inaugurates new bridge in Murshidabad district.
There are evidences that the BJP is trying to hack the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in its attempt to win the Lok Sabha elections 2024, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged.
