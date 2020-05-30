BJP plans big on reviving India's political activity

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership will hold more than 250 public meetings and 500 rallies, targeting women, youth, scheduled caste and schedule tribe, using different modes of technology. The is the party's attempt to revive the country's political activity, which has been absent for more than two months due to the nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to the media, BJP president JP Nadda also said the coronavirus pandemic will have a major impact on political activities, likely to be visible during the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. He said campaigning could be restricted, which would affect all political parties.

"BJP workers will take the letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 10 crore families in the coming days by using different means of technology and the party wi also hold several press conferences, 250 public meetings and 500 rallies for financially and socially weaker sections, women and farmers in the next few days," said Nadda in a press conference through video conferencing.

Nadda said the Modi government has been responsive, receptive and had the capacity to take bold decisions in the first year of its second term. Nadda referred to the decision taken by the government on abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, (CAA) and making instant triple talaq illegal in the country.

"We have seen that this government is responsive, receptive and has the capacity to take bold decisions. This has been a year of accomplishments and we have also faced unimaginable challenges. PM led from the front to give a vision to the country and managed the coronavirus crisis well," said Nadda.

Nadda also said the government has tried to provide a holistic package of ₹20 lakh crore to strengthen the economy damaged by the covid-19 disruptions. "The government first provided a package of ₹1.70 lakh crore, which was used to provide ration to 80 crore families, money in the accounts of Jan Dhan account holders and pension for elders for three months," Nadda added.

