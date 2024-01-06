Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP Plans nationwide live telecast for Ram Mandir consecration

BJP Plans nationwide live telecast for Ram Mandir consecration

Livemint

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across the country.

The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on Jan 22. (Sourced)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the broadcast of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live at the booth level nationwide.

The ceremony is slated to unfold on January 22, 2024.

As reported by ANI citing party sources, “BJP workers have been instructed to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram Consecration at the booth level."

This initiative is designed to offer a platform for the general public to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala.

“This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony," the source told ANI.

ANI reported citing sources that workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts ('bhandar'), or “contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need," the sources added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) are scheduled to commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit is set to officiate the main rituals during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 in Ayodhya. As part of the festivities, a grand 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is scheduled, aiming to feed thousands of devotees. To accommodate the anticipated influx of devotees arriving for the grand consecration, numerous tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya.

The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust is preparing for a crowd of 10,000-15,000 people at the grand ceremony. Local authorities are proactively addressing the expected influx of visitors by implementing heightened security measures and organizing logistical arrangements to facilitate a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from ANI)

