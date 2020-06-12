NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to start an outreach programme in Bihar and West Bengal, tapping beneficiaries of central government schemes with an eye on the polls. The two states could prove to be among the toughest electoral battles the ruling alliance is likely to face in the next 11 months.

The party is specifically targeting 3.5 crore beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts in West Bengal and and the 2.38 crore in Bihar. According to latest data, West Bengal has more than 7 crore registered voters while Bihar has 7.12 crore voters.

The elections in Bihar, likely in October-November, is significant because the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under chief minister Nitish Kumar would try to make history by becoming the first chief minister to win four consecutive assembly polls and remain in office for 20 years.

"It is natural that workers of BJP and Janata Dal (United) would reach to the beneficiaries of various government schemes and not just of Jan Dhan account holders. While the national level programmes of union government will help the party get support, the programmes of the state government would also help in the campaign because the list of beneficiaries would be the same," said a senior BJP leader from Bihar.

Members of JDU also point out that two parties have started election campaign.

BJP will also target 84.4 lakh beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme which provides subsidised cooking gas, 59 lakh beneficiaries of PM Kisan scheme under which every landholding farmer gets ₹6,000 every year, and those of housing and subsidised electricity under the Saubhagya scheme.

"Apart from these national schemes, the state government is likely to complete the ambitious programme of providing drinking water to every home in Bihar. The programme was launched in 2016 and it targets 2 crore households in Bihar. We plan to complete this project before the elections," said a senior leader of JDU based in Patna.

In West Bengal, the BJP plans to tap 15 lakh beneficiaries of housing for all scheme, 82 lakh beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme and 7.5 lakh beneficiaries of subsidised electricity scheme.

While BJP had managed to win 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections in West Bengal, the party's presence in the state had remained negligible in 2016 assembly polls when it won just 3 of the 291 seats BJP had contested. But BJP has gained ground since then and is hopeful of replacing the Mamata Banerjee governemntwhen assembly elections take place in May 2021.

