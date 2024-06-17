Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP prepares for assembly polls, appoints in-charge for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and J&K

BJP prepares for assembly polls, appoints in-charge for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and J&K

Livemint

BJP appoints state election in-charges for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

BJP prepares for assembly polls, appoints in-charge for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and J&K

The BJP has appointed several top politicians — including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers — as election in-charges for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Who are the in-charges?

Maharashtra — Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav was appointed as state election incharge with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as state election co-incharge.

Haryana — Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was appointed as state election in-charge and former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb was appointed as election co-incharge.

Jharkhand — Union Minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be the State election incharge while Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been appointed as State election co-incharge.

Jammu and Kashmir — Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as state election incharge.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.