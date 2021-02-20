BJP president J P Nadda chairs meet ahead of PM address to key party leaders

The BJP on Saturday held some key organisational meetings on the eve of the first physical meeting of its new set of national office-bearers, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP president J P Nadda chaired meetings of the party's national general secretaries and also general secretaries (organisation) of states.

Party leaders deliberated upon the agenda of Sunday's meeting, and organisational work undertaken by state units, including poll campaign in election-bound states, were also reviewed, sources said.

BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a statement that Modi will inaugurate the meeting and address it.

Sunday's meeting, which will also be attended by state unit presidents, assumes significance as it comes amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been trying to spread their agitation in other parts of the country while stepping up their attack on the Modi government.

The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which has been eyed by the saffron organisation as its next big prize as its footprint spreads across the country.

These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via