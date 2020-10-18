Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >BJP president J P Nadda to visit West Bengal tomorrow, attend several events
BJP National President J.P. Nadda waves during a rally

BJP president J P Nadda to visit West Bengal tomorrow, attend several events

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST PTI

  • The assembly polls are scheduled in West Bengal in the first half of the next year
  • In a statement, BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will hold separate meetings with party leaders and representatives of various social groups in Siliguri

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda will be on a day-long visit to Siliguri in West Bengal on Monday to attend several events. 

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda will be on a day-long visit to Siliguri in West Bengal on Monday to attend several events. 

The assembly polls are scheduled in West Bengal in the first half of the next year and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined bid to put an end to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign, following an impressive show in the state in last year's Lok Sabha polls.

The assembly polls are scheduled in West Bengal in the first half of the next year and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined bid to put an end to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign, following an impressive show in the state in last year's Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement, BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will hold separate meetings with party leaders and representatives of various social groups in Siliguri.

The BJP president will address a press conference and offer prayers at a temple. He will also pay tributes to social reformer Panchanan Barma.

Siliguri is in north Bengal, a region where the BJP had performed very well in the Lok Sabha polls and which has emerged as a stronghold of the saffron party.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

