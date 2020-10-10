Home >Politics >News >BJP president JP Nadda to address public meeting in Gaya on Sunday
BJP President J.P. Nadda. (ANI)
BJP President J.P. Nadda. (ANI)

BJP president JP Nadda to address public meeting in Gaya on Sunday

1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 05:53 PM IST PTI

BJP spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh said Nadda will be on a day-long trip to the state where he will also visit the famous Hanuman Mandir in Patna and the JP Niwas before addressing the public meeting in Gaya

BJP president JP Nadda will address an election rally in Gaya on Sunday in what will be the first public meeting by a senior leader of the party during the Bihar assembly polls.

BJP spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh said Nadda will be on a day-long trip to the state where he will also visit the famous Hanuman Mandir in Patna and the JP Niwas, where Jayaprakash Narayan lived, before addressing the public meeting in Gaya.

Nadda will later speak at a meeting of party leaders and workers at Patna in which district presidents, MPs, assembly election candidates and other senior leaders will be present.

The first phase of the three-phase polls in the state is scheduled for October 28.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo (REUTERS)

PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda pay last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

1 min read . 09 Oct 2020
The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly

BJP's CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar elections

1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Hindustani vocalist Pandit Jasraj. Photograph: Rohit Chawla

Pandit Jasraj (1930-2020): Synonymous with gayaki

4 min read . 18 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout