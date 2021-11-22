Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP Nadda) is set to visit poll-bound Uttar Pradesh for two days on Monday to address booth presidents' meetings in Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

The BJP's top leadership has divided Uttar Pradesh into three zones for campaigning purposes and a total of three leaders have been assigned two areas to oversee the party's election preparation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been given Braj and West while Union Defence Minister has been assigned Kashi and Awadh.

On Monday, once Nadda reaches the poll-bound state, he would go to Gorakshnath Temple at around 12:15 pm. After that, he will address the conference of booth presidents at Champa Devi Park, Gorakhpur from 3 pm.

At 4:30 pm, the BJP President will interact with families from the Vantangiya community.

On November 23, Nadda will be in Kanpur wherein he will inaugurate a regional office of the party and seven district offices.

In order to retain power in the UP election 2022, the saffron party has already appointed the election in-charge and election co-in-charge. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, and four other members have been assigned the responsibilities. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, and party General Secretary Saroj Pandey, former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu, and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur have been made co-incharge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the work. Yesterday, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh launched the party's "booth sadasyata abhiyan" (booth membership campaign) from Ghaziabad. Under the campaign, new members will be enrolled in the party by reaching out to every household under all the polling booths.

Uttar Pradesh retains a central position in the electoral strategies of the national parties as well as within a larger political imaginary. It is commonly said that the road to Delhi passes through Uttar Pradesh, the state that comprises 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.