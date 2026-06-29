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BJP president Nitin Nabin on maiden 2-day Jammu and Kashmir visit next week: What's on the agenda

Nabin will address party workers, participate in public conventions, and chair a series of organisational meetings to review the party's functioning and strengthen its organisational network in the Union Territory during the visit.

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Updated29 Jun 2026, 07:43 AM IST
Hyderabad, Jun 28 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin greets before addressing the Booth Presidents of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), in Hyderabad on Sunday. (@NitinNabin X/ANI Photo)
Hyderabad, Jun 28 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin greets before addressing the Booth Presidents of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), in Hyderabad on Sunday. (@NitinNabin X/ANI Photo)(@NitinNabin X)
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will visit Jammu and Kashmir on July 6 and 7 on his first visit to the Union Territory after assuming charge of the party earlier this year, a senior party leader said.

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Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma announced at a meeting of party office bearers here, a party spokesperson said. The meeting, attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, was convened to review ongoing organisational activities and finalise the roadmap for upcoming programmes.

Also Read | BJP Steps Up Uttarakhand 2027 Preparations as Nitin Nabin Backs Dhami Leadership

Earlier, the party also held a core group meeting at the party headquarters, before the office bearers meeting, the spokesperson said.

What's on the agenda?

During the two-day visit to Jammu, Nabin will address party workers, participate in public conventions, and chair a series of organisational meetings to review the party's functioning and strengthen its organisational network in the Union Territory, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the BJP suspended two senior party leaders -- Lateef Khan and Burhan - from the party's primary membership for two years, following the recommendations of the Party's Disciplinary Committee.

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The decision to suspend the two party leaders on the grounds of indiscipline was taken aftear a detailed scrutiny of the matter under the chairmanship of Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Disciplinary Committee, Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The committee thoroughly examined all the available evidence, records, and relevant facts pertaining to the case and concluded that both individuals were involved in serious acts of indiscipline.

A party leader said the two were accused of bringing disrepute to the party after allegedly engaging in a physical altercation with fellow activists inside the party office in Anantnag.

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The committee thoroughly examined all the available evidence, records, and relevant facts pertaining to the case and concluded that both individuals were involved in serious acts of indiscipline, which are in violation of the party's constitution, discipline, and organisational values, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

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